3,026 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

