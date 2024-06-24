42-coin (42) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.45

42-coin (42) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $15.45 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $38,870.93 or 0.61027983 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00014692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00114042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

