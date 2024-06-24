454 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.6 %
Northrop Grumman stock opened at $432.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $458.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.76.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.15.
Northrop Grumman Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
