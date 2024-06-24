487 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 27.1% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI traded up $6.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $445.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.89. The company has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

