796 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get FedEx alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in FedEx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $857,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

FedEx stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.06. The company had a trading volume of 435,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.91. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.