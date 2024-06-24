800 Shares in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $69.42. 99,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,374. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

