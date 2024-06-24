Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 80,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $14,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories
In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Abbott Laboratories Price Performance
ABT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
