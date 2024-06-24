ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $326,468.85 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $326,468.85 and $1.14 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009487 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,293.65 or 0.99936044 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00075319 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000328 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

