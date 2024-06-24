Accenture plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.89 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ACN)

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Accenture in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $11.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.09. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.03 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.09.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $308.98 on Monday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.29. The stock has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,680,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,480,000 after buying an additional 124,068 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 22.8% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

