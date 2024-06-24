ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at ADC Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $133,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 128,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 134,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.61. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.19 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,313.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

