Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Gap Down to $65.66

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.66, but opened at $64.01. Adtalem Global Education shares last traded at $64.63, with a volume of 22,344 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 226,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 126,114 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $7,305,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 580.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 104,431 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,584.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

