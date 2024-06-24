Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGYS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS stock opened at $98.44 on Monday. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average is $84.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $3,501,268.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,654,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,357 shares of company stock valued at $57,002,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 99.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

