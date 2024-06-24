Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ALLE traded up $2.91 on Monday, hitting $119.14. 205,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average of $125.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. UBS Group increased their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

View Our Latest Report on Allegion

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.