Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 110,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $189.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.73.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.37.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

