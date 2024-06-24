Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.37.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $189.08 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

