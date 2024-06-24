Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 15.6% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $189.08 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.