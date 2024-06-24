AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.57.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $70,617,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after purchasing an additional 396,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $19,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $52.99 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

