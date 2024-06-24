Analysts Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) PT at $74.22

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

CCEP opened at $74.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $75.43.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 96.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,547,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

