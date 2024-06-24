Analysts Set Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Price Target at C$199.44

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$196.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of KXS opened at C$150.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 208.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$129.13 and a 1 year high of C$191.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$152.02.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.33 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 2.8913676 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total value of C$364,381.00. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer James Alexander Hollingworth sold 875 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.82, for a total transaction of C$136,345.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,088.66. Also, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total value of C$364,381.00. Insiders have sold 34,650 shares of company stock worth $5,253,452 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

