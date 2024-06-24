Analysts Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Price Target at C$162.43

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$162.43.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on L

Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total transaction of C$5,070,380.25. In other news, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total transaction of C$227,046.05. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total transaction of C$5,070,380.25. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,929 shares of company stock worth $13,160,644. 53.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:L opened at C$154.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$155.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$143.82. The stock has a market cap of C$47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$110.52 and a twelve month high of C$164.94.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of C$13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 EPS for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.513 dividend. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Free Report

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.