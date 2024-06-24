Analysts Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Target Price at $112.38

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.38.

Several research firms recently commented on VKTX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 194.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 505,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 318,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 37,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,432,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VKTX stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 1.04. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

