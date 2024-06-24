Analyzing Lazydays (GORV) and Its Peers

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lazydays to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lazydays and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays Competitors 237 1219 1722 54 2.49

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Lazydays’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

89.7% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lazydays and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.08 billion -$110.27 million -0.34 Lazydays Competitors $9.47 billion $265.39 million -9.64

Lazydays’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lazydays has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ competitors have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Lazydays Competitors -3.02% -45.75% -5.35%

Summary

Lazydays beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

