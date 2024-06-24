Analyzing Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Symbolic Logic and Wipro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A Wipro 3 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Wipro has a consensus price target of $5.30, indicating a potential downside of 9.86%. Given Wipro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wipro is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Wipro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic N/A N/A $17.44 million N/A N/A Wipro $10.77 billion 2.85 $1.33 billion $0.25 23.52

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

Risk & Volatility

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wipro has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A Wipro 12.29% 15.60% 9.61%

Summary

Wipro beats Symbolic Logic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. Symbolic Logic, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of CCUR Holdings, Inc.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. It serves customers in various industry sectors, such as healthcare and medical devices, consumer goods and life sciences, retail, transportation and services, communications, media and information services, technology products and platforms, banking, financial services and insurance, manufacturing, hi-tech, energy, and utilities. The IT Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. It serves enterprises in various industries primarily in the Indian market, which comprise the government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services sectors. The ISRE segment offers IT services to entities and departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or various Indian State Governments. It also provides cybersecurity consulting services. The company has a partnership with ServiceNow, Inc. to develop Wipro CyberTransform – Intelligent ServiceNow Risk and Security Solutions. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Bengaluru, India.

