Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 260 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.50.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 772,475 shares of company stock valued at $656,838,859. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.09 on Monday, hitting $886.97. The stock had a trading volume of 391,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,704. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $798.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $729.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $905.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $842.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

