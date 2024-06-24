Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

