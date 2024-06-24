Anderson Hoagland & Co. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.64. 1,487,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,183,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $570.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

