Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of BUD opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

