Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $59.06

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.06, but opened at $60.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 138,903 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.8722 dividend. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

