Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,714.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,714.29 ($21.78).

ANTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.60) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.06) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.92) to GBX 1,685 ($21.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.46) to GBX 2,065 ($26.24) in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

About Antofagasta

LON ANTO opened at GBX 2,058 ($26.15) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,204.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,928. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,425 ($30.81). The company has a market capitalization of £20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,071.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

