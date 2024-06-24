Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 26.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 479,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,157,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $707,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 11.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 415,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 152,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $75.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

