Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados has increased its dividend payment by an average of 57.5% annually over the last three years. Arcos Dorados has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcos Dorados

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.