Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 93,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,083,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,415 shares of company stock worth $285,850. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,176,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,233 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after acquiring an additional 269,904 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,191 shares during the period.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

