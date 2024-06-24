Ardor Price Tops $0.0634 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $63.29 million and $7.11 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Get Ardor alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00039662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.