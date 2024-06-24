Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.42.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 790,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 81,534 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2,609.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 549,280 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 413,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $391.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.48%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

