argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $542.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $478.00 to $542.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.40% from the company’s previous close.

Get argenx alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $522.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on argenx

argenx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $394.47 on Monday. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.35 and a 200-day moving average of $386.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.69 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.