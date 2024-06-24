Ark Trading Down 35.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $84.33 million and approximately $20.59 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000919 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,690,458 coins and its circulating supply is 181,690,044 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

