Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,044 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 192.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

NYSE WMT opened at $67.91 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

