Aua Capital Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aua Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $11,600,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,950 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $180.26 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.61 and its 200 day moving average is $154.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

