AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $213.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $207.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $203.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $204.21.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 56.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,567,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.