Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,842,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Avantor by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after buying an additional 534,901 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after buying an additional 104,296 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Avantor by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 129,010 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,283,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after buying an additional 342,452 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.56. 1,256,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,054. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

