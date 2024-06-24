Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Volume Hits $39.44 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $5.85 or 0.00009615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $861.37 million and approximately $39.44 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,847.48 or 0.99959855 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012528 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00074641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,164,752 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,139,145.35402337 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.73030566 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 462 active market(s) with $26,182,104.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.