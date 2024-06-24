B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.95.

BTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

B2Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

B2Gold stock opened at C$3.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.99. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$5.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of C$622.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3689788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -440.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00. In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,391 shares of company stock worth $1,418,413. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

