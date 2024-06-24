Baker Boyer National Bank Buys 27,094 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,094 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $16,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,176,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 85,106 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,672 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.37. 320,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.