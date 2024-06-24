Baker Boyer National Bank Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Union Pacific by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,224,000 after buying an additional 929,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after buying an additional 878,490 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

