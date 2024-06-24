Baker Boyer National Bank Has $275,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,868. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

