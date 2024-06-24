Baker Boyer National Bank Has $391,000 Holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL)

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 279,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter.

IVAL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,120. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $27.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $149.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.4382 dividend. This is an increase from Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

