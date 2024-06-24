Baker Boyer National Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 2.2% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,889,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8,067.0% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,948,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,540 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $58.40. 562,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,351. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

