Baker Boyer National Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 129,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 82,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VWO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.06. 3,627,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,574,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

