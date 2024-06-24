Baker Boyer National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after buying an additional 587,889 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 172,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,538. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

