Baker Boyer National Bank Raises Stock Position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM)

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF makes up about 0.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IMOM traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $27.63. 1,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,552. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

